Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $217,518,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

