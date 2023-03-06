Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

