Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,201 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SEE opened at $49.12 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.