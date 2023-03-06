Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,836 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

BJRI stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a PE ratio of 190.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

