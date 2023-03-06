Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 674,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,696. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.12 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

