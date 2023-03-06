Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,570,000 after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.5 %

TPH opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

