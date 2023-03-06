Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,827.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

