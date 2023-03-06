Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,952 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 110,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AECOM by 111.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

