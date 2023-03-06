Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $59.10 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

