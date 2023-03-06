Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 51,066 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $103.74 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

