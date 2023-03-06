Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 97,779 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,779 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.