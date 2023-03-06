Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,378 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

