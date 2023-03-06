Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Activity

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 in the last three months. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.