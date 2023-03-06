Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AvidXchange by 9,506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 1,382,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 8,560.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 1,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AvidXchange Company Profile

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

