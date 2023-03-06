Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.76. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

