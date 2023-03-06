Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Purchases $78,000.00 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,388. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang purchased 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang purchased 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang purchased 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $81,773.55.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.39 million, a PE ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $6,159,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 859,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 442.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 601,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 606.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 368,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

