Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 3,221 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $210,351.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

