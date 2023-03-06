Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 2,889 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $111,775.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72.

On Friday, December 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $61,929.07.

W opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

