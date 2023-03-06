Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $10.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.07.

PAGS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

