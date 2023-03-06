Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

