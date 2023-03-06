World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

