10,141 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,890 shares of company stock worth $5,276,607 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TOL stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

