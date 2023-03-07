1,038 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after buying an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after buying an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Recommended Stories

