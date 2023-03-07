18,900 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 6,336.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.71. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

