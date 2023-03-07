21,110 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,093,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 356,334 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

