224,300 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 840,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.