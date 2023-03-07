22,835 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 340,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXG opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.