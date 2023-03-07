29,857 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

