2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 12.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

2U stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

