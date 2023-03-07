336,166 Shares in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $194,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at $495,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ClimateRock during the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRC opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. ClimateRock has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

