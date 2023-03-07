341,962 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 341,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 466,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 148.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 96.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 5,048.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,461 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of ASTR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Astra Space Company Profile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Astra Space from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

