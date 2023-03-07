35,351 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 121.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $53,813,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 202.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,091,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Profile

Shares of STOR opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.