4,781 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.