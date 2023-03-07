48,865 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,314,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 774,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

