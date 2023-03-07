6,444 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

