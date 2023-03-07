8,181 Shares in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.40. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
