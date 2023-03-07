83,847 Shares in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 47.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

