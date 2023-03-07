Abrams Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.0% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 290,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 276,306 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,711,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,323,000 after buying an additional 2,576,202 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,065.9% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %
GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
