Abrams Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,887.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.0% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,902.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 290,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 276,306 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,711,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,323,000 after buying an additional 2,576,202 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,979.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,065.9% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.