Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Larry Michael Mertz Sells 33,401 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 33,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,366.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,006.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
