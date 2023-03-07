Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Larry Michael Mertz Sells 33,401 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 33,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,366.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,006.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

