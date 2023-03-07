Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 244 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 102.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

