AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Peter Johns Acquires 108,638 Shares

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Johns purchased 108,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,493.37 ($8,384.81).

Peter Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Peter Johns acquired 29,631 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$4,000.19 ($2,684.69).

On Thursday, December 22nd, Peter Johns acquired 390 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$49.92 ($33.50).

AF Legal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

AF Legal Group Company Profile

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It offers family law services, such as separation, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, property settlement, asset protect, and prenuptial agreement services. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

