Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells $29,807.40 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

