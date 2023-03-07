Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,033.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
