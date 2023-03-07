Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,033.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

