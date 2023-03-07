Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,935.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

