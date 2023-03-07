Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,840.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,029 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,033.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 72,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 91,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

