Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290,963 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 28.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
