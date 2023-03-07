Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

