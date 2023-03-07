Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,370,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $606,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

