Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

