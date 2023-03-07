Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 871,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspen Technology Stock Performance
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 205.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.