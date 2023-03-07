Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 871,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $259,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $217.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 205.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Aspen Technology

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

